May 25, 2025, 09:52 AM IST

8 hill forts in India steeped in rich history and cultural significance

Monica Singh

Here is the list of eight hill forts in India that are known for their rich history and architectural wonders.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site and the largest fort in India, known for its Rajput history, the Jauhar rituals, and stories of Rani Padmini.

Chittorgarh Fort, Rajasthan

A massive fort perched on a hill, offering panoramic views and showcasing Rajput history and architecture.

Mehrangarh Fort, Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Another UNESCO World Heritage Site, famous for its massive walls, said to be the second largest in the world after the Great Wall of China.

Kumbhalgarh Fort, Rajasthan

An ancient fort with a rich history spanning over a thousand years, offering a glimpse into the past with its various palaces and temples. 

Gwalior Fort, Madhya Pradesh

A living fort where people still reside, known for its golden sandstone architecture and its role in the region's history.

Jaisalmer Fort, Rajasthan

Served as the second capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and played a crucial role in the Maratha kingdom's administration and expansion.

Raigad Fort, Maharashtra

One of the oldest and largest forts in India, with a history marked by battles and invasions, standing as a testament to the region's strength.

Kangra Fort, Himachal Pradesh

Known for its unique acoustic engineering and historical significance as a diamond trade hub, with notable structures like the Rani Mahal.

Golconda Fort, Hyderabad, Telangana

Next: 8 insects that look deadly but are actually harmless