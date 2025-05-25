8 hill forts in India steeped in rich history and cultural significance

May 25, 2025, 09:52 AM IST
Here is the list of eight hill forts in India that are known for their rich history and architectural wonders.
A UNESCO World Heritage Site and the largest fort in India, known for its Rajput history, the Jauhar rituals, and stories of Rani Padmini.
A massive fort perched on a hill, offering panoramic views and showcasing Rajput history and architecture.
Another UNESCO World Heritage Site, famous for its massive walls, said to be the second largest in the world after the Great Wall of China.
An ancient fort with a rich history spanning over a thousand years, offering a glimpse into the past with its various palaces and temples.
A living fort where people still reside, known for its golden sandstone architecture and its role in the region's history.
Served as the second capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and played a crucial role in the Maratha kingdom's administration and expansion.
One of the oldest and largest forts in India, with a history marked by battles and invasions, standing as a testament to the region's strength.
Known for its unique acoustic engineering and historical significance as a diamond trade hub, with notable structures like the Rani Mahal.