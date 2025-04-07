8 high energy dog breeds who require regular exercise or training

Apr 7, 2025, 10:04 AM IST
Here is a list of eight high energy dog breeds who require regular training and exercise.
Border Collies are not just energetic (and incredibly fast); they are also quite intelligent. They excel in problem-solving and require activities that challenge both their minds and bodies.
Australian Shepherds are similarly active and intelligent. They are versatile and do well in various dog sports.
Siberian Huskies are known for their endurance, especially in harsh climates. Bred for pulling sleds, these dogs require a lot of exercise to satisfy their running instincts.
Jack Russell Terriers may be small, but their energy levels are high. They were originally bred for fox hunting, which explains their tenacity and love for digging and chasing.
Labrador Retrievers are one of the most popular dog breeds for families in America. They are naturally friendly and active, initially bred to retrieve game for hunters.
Renowned for their intelligence and versatility, German Shepherds excel in various roles, from service dogs to active family pets.
Similar to German Shepherds in their energy levels and intelligence, they are often used in police and military roles due to their high drive and trainability.
Dalmatians historically ran alongside and protected carriages, and they continue to have that endurance that allowed them to keep up with horses today.