Apr 7, 2025, 10:04 AM IST

8 high energy dog breeds who require regular exercise or training

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight high energy dog breeds who require regular training and exercise.

Border Collies are not just energetic (and incredibly fast); they are also quite intelligent. They excel in problem-solving and require activities that challenge both their minds and bodies.

Border Collies

Australian Shepherds are similarly active and intelligent. They are versatile and do well in various dog sports.

Australian Shepherds

Siberian Huskies are known for their endurance, especially in harsh climates. Bred for pulling sleds, these dogs require a lot of exercise to satisfy their running instincts. 

Siberian Huskies

Jack Russell Terriers may be small, but their energy levels are high. They were originally bred for fox hunting, which explains their tenacity and love for digging and chasing.

Jack Russell Terriers

Labrador Retrievers are one of the most popular dog breeds for families in America. They are naturally friendly and active, initially bred to retrieve game for hunters. 

Labrador Retrievers

Renowned for their intelligence and versatility, German Shepherds excel in various roles, from service dogs to active family pets.

German Shepherds

Similar to German Shepherds in their energy levels and intelligence, they are often used in police and military roles due to their high drive and trainability.

Belgian Malinois

Dalmatians historically ran alongside and protected carriages, and they continue to have that endurance that allowed them to keep up with horses today.

Dalmatian

