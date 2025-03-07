8 hidden gems of Punjab

Mar 7, 2025, 11:53 AM IST
Here are some of the hidden gems of Punjab that you can visit in your next trip to state.
Pul Kanjari is really an offbeat destination that is approximately 35 km or so from Amritsar, taking its liking from many history lovers as well. It was previously known as Pul Moran and later formally known as Pul Kanjari. This is one of the offbeat places in Amritsar that one should and must visit.
In this peculiar experience of sightseeing in Amritsar, one could never forget to visit Sadda Pind. This cultural village, at a distance of 8 km from the city, shall take you to the very roots of the tradition and simplicity of Punjabi life.
Guru ke Mahal is one of the offbeat attractions in Punjab that you must visit when you are in Amritsar. It is a humble cottage that was founded in 1573 by Guru Ram Das. The holy book of the Sikhs, Guru Granth Sahib, is placed in Guru ke Mahal.
The Doraha Fort is located in Ludhiana, and many Bollywood scenes have been shot here. You can see this fort in one of the popular Bollywood films, Rang De Basanti. These days, the fort is also called as RDB Fort.
Lodhi Fort, also called as Purana Qila is located in Ludhiana and one of the unseen places in Punjab. The fort at present is not in a very good shape and you can only see the ruins. However, no matter how old the fort is, it surely reminds us of the bygone days.
Virasat-e-Khalsa is a museum that is situated in Anandpur Sahib. You can find evidences here that unearth events happened 500 years ago, and events from which the religion of Sikhism came out. The visions of messages of all the Gurus of Sikhism are described in the museum.
As you are on your road trip to Punjab, you must visit Harike Wetland and Bird Sanctuary in Tarn Taran Sahib district. It is the largest wetland in the Northern India, and houses various species of flora and fauna. It is one of the main bio-diversity reserves. Wildlife enthusiasts and photographers usually frequent the place.
Lakhi Jungle is situated near Bhatinda. There is an ancient Gurudwara here where Shri Japuli Sahibs – one lakh holy sermons, were delivered by Shri Guru Nanak Dev. This place was also marked by Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru.