8 hidden gems of Lucknow

Apr 1, 2025, 11:39 AM IST
From lakes, ghats and clock towers to wholesale markets and art museums, here's a look at Lucknow's ten hidden gems and must-visit secret places.
Named after Saint Kaundilya, Kudiya Ghat is one of the best-kept secrets of Lucknow. Located in the lap of nature, the ghat is considered a sacred place that doubles up as a recreational spot for locals and tourists alike.
Founded in 1989 by the Department of Culture, Uttar Pradesh, this museum houses over 1,600 artefacts, from paintings, photographs and musical instruments to wooden sculptures and more.
A lesser-known but must-visit place in Lucknow, Kathauta Jheel is one of the best locations in the city to beat the crowds. Located in the heart of Lucknow’s still developing Gomti Nagar, the lake is a sight for sore eyes.
Indira Dam or Indira Canal Aqueduct is a water bridge with car-free pathways, making visiting it one of the unique things to do in Lucknow. It is also a great place for birding, especially during migratory season.
The Yahiyaganj market, one of the hidden gems of Lucknow, is the right place to find rare designs and pick up items at wholesale rate.
Constructed by Nawab Nasiruddiin Haider in 1881, and meant to resemble the Big Ben in London, Hussainabad Ghantaghar is the tallest clock tower in India at 221 feet.
This beautiful garden honors the legacy of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, with imposing monuments and sculptures portraying scenes from his life.
Dilkusha Kothi, built in the 18th century as a hunting lodge for Nawab Saadat Ali Khan, is an excellent example of Lucknow’s European-style architecture. It is a peaceful hideaway rich in history, surrounded by beautiful gardens and offers panoramic views of the city.