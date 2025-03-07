8 hidden gems of Haryana

Mar 7, 2025, 11:07 AM IST
Here are eight hidden gems of Haryana that you surely want to know about and plan your next trip destination.
Lesser-known but rich in migratory birds like flamingos and cranes, its a peaceful retreat for nature lovers.
Known as dormant volcano, Dhosi Hill has mythological significance and offers trekking paths, ancient ruins, and scenic views.
A serene lake surrounded by lush greenery, Tilyar Lake has a small zoo and toy train, making it a relaxing spot for families.
This lake is peaceful and serene with boating facilities and picturesque surrounding this lake is named after the Mahabharata hero Karna.
One of the oldest Indus Valley Civilisation sites, Rakhigarhi offers a glimpse into India's ancient history.
A historic village near the famous Pinjore Gardens, it offers traditional Haryanvi culture, crafts, and food in the ancient setting.
Located in Jhajjar this sanctuary is home to over 250 bird species, Bhindwas is a quiet place with wetlands and a perfect landscapes for bird watching.
This ancient town has historical temples and ghats along the Saraswati River.