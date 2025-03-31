Mar 31, 2025, 02:29 PM IST
8 heaviest creatures in the world
Shivani Tiwari
This list aims to highlight 8 of the heaviest creatures known to exist.
African Forest Elephants can weigh up to 6,000 kg and are one of the largest species, adapted to forest environments.
Giraffes can weigh up to 1,500 kilograms and are the tallest living animals.
Hippopotamus: weighing up to 4,000 kg. A semi-aquatic mammal is known for its massive size and powerful jaws.
Bison: The average weight range for bison is between 701 and 2,205 pounds,
The Saltwater Crocodile can weigh up to 1,500 kg and is the largest of all living reptiles.
Sharks are the heaviest carnivorous fish, weighing up to 2,000 kilograms.
The ostrich is the largest bird and is known to inhabit desert regions. It can weigh around 150 kilograms.
Polar Bear: It is the largest land carnivore, weighing in as much as 800 kg.
Next:
King Cobra vs Deathstalker Scorpion: Whose venom is deadlier?
Click To More..