Apr 14, 2025, 12:40 PM IST

8 healthy ways to add bottle gourd (lauki) to your diet

Monica Singh

Here is a detailed look at eight healthy and tasty way by which you can incorporte bottle gourd (lauki) into your diet.

Dice the gourd and cook it in a flavourful curry base with onions, tomatoes, and spices like coriander, cumin, and turmeric.

Lauki Curry

Boil diced bottle gourd with other vegetables in vegetable broth, then blend for a creamy and nutritious soup.

Lauki Soup

Thinly slice the gourd and stir-fry it with onions, garlic, and spices for a quick and healthy meal. 

Lauki Stir-Fry

Grate the gourd and combine it with milk, sugar, ghee, and nuts for a sweet and nutritious halwa. 

Lauki Halwa

Blend the gourd with water, filter, and add salt or lemon for a refreshing and hydrating beverage. 

Lauki Juice

Grate the gourd and mix it with whole wheat flour, herbs, and spices to create a filling and nutritious paratha. 

Lauki Paratha

Grate the gourd and combine it with yogurt, herbs, and spices for a cooling and flavourful raita. 

Lauki Raita

Blend the gourd with other fruits, vegetables, and milk or yogurt for a nutrient-rich smoothie. 

Lauki Smoothie

