8 healthy ways to add bottle gourd (lauki) to your diet

Apr 14, 2025, 12:40 PM IST
Here is a detailed look at eight healthy and tasty way by which you can incorporte bottle gourd (lauki) into your diet.
Dice the gourd and cook it in a flavourful curry base with onions, tomatoes, and spices like coriander, cumin, and turmeric.
Boil diced bottle gourd with other vegetables in vegetable broth, then blend for a creamy and nutritious soup.
Thinly slice the gourd and stir-fry it with onions, garlic, and spices for a quick and healthy meal.
Grate the gourd and combine it with milk, sugar, ghee, and nuts for a sweet and nutritious halwa.
Blend the gourd with water, filter, and add salt or lemon for a refreshing and hydrating beverage.
Grate the gourd and mix it with whole wheat flour, herbs, and spices to create a filling and nutritious paratha.
Grate the gourd and combine it with yogurt, herbs, and spices for a cooling and flavourful raita.
Blend the gourd with other fruits, vegetables, and milk or yogurt for a nutrient-rich smoothie.