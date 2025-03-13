8 pre and post skincare tips for Holi 2025

Mar 13, 2025, 02:14 PM IST
Here are some essential pre and post skincare tips that you should do to protect your skin from damage this Holi.
Apply a thick layer of moisturizer or natural oils like coconut or almond oil to create a protective barrier on your skin. This helps prevent colors from seeping in and makes post-Holi cleanup easier.
Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 50+ and PA++++ at least 20 minutes before stepping out. Reapply every 2-3 hours to protect your skin from UV damage.
Apply a thick layer of lip balm to your lips and a nourishing oil or balm around your nails to prevent dryness and staining.
Opt for full-sleeved clothes, scarves, hats, and sunglasses to cover as much skin as possible and minimize exposure to synthetic colors and sunlight.
Skip exfoliating your skin before Holi, as it can remove the natural protective layer and make your skin more susceptible to irritation from colors.
Use a mild, sulfate-free cleanser or an oil-based cleanser to remove colors without stripping your skin’s natural oils. Gently massage the cleanser in circular motions and rinse with lukewarm water.
Drink plenty of water and consume hydrating foods like coconut water and fresh fruit juices to flush out toxins and restore your skin’s natural glow.
Apply a soothing face mask, aloe vera gel, or a hydrating serum containing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, chamomile, and oat extract to calm and repair your skin post-Holi.