Mar 13, 2025, 02:14 PM IST

8 pre and post skincare tips for Holi 2025

Monica Singh

Here are some essential pre and post skincare tips that you should do to protect your skin from damage this Holi.

Apply a thick layer of moisturizer or natural oils like coconut or almond oil to create a protective barrier on your skin. This helps prevent colors from seeping in and makes post-Holi cleanup easier.

Moisturize Generously

Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 50+ and PA++++ at least 20 minutes before stepping out. Reapply every 2-3 hours to protect your skin from UV damage.

Apply Sunscreen

Apply a thick layer of lip balm to your lips and a nourishing oil or balm around your nails to prevent dryness and staining.

Protect Delicate Areas

Opt for full-sleeved clothes, scarves, hats, and sunglasses to cover as much skin as possible and minimize exposure to synthetic colors and sunlight.

Wear Protective Clothing

Skip exfoliating your skin before Holi, as it can remove the natural protective layer and make your skin more susceptible to irritation from colors.

Avoid Exfoliation

Use a mild, sulfate-free cleanser or an oil-based cleanser to remove colors without stripping your skin’s natural oils. Gently massage the cleanser in circular motions and rinse with lukewarm water.

Cleansing Post-Holi

Drink plenty of water and consume hydrating foods like coconut water and fresh fruit juices to flush out toxins and restore your skin’s natural glow.

Hydrate from Within

Apply a soothing face mask, aloe vera gel, or a hydrating serum containing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, chamomile, and oat extract to calm and repair your skin post-Holi.

Soothe and Repair

Next: 8 animals that make their own food