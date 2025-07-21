Jul 21, 2025, 04:50 PM IST

8 haunted railway stations in India and the spine‑chilling ghost stories behind them

Monica Singh

Here's a look at the eight of the most haunted railway stations in India and chilling ghost stories behind them.

Naini Railway Station is associated with haunting tales linked to the nearby Naini Jail, where freedom fighters were imprisoned during the British era.

Naini Railway Station, Uttar Pradesh

Begunkodor Station, is situated in the forests of West Bengal, is known for ghostly experiences. Locals believe that a woman in white saree walks along the tracks at night, who is believed to be a suicide victim.

Begunkodor Railway Station, West Bengal

Dombivli Railway Station has witnessed several accidents over the years, contributing to its haunted reputation. Passengers have reported hearing unexplained screams and appearances.

Dombivli Railway Station, Maharashtra

Chittoor Railway Station is believed to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who met a tragic end on its tracks. Various passengers and railway staff have reported hearing her cries late at night.

Chittoor Railway Station, Andhra Pradesh

Nestled in the serene hills of Himachal Pradesh, Barog Railway Station is linked to the tragic story of Colonel Barog, a British engineer. Many people have reportedly shared seeing his appearances at the tunnel end.

Barog Railway Station, Himachal Pradesh

In the reservation office, the ghost of a devoted railway employee who died at work, continues to haunt even today, with staff avoiding that room after dark.

Ludhiana Railway Station, Punjab

Termed the "ghost station" near Bhopal, visitors describe inexplicable voices, especially of a woman in distress, echoing across the night platform.

Sohagpur Station, Madhya Pradesh

Known as the "paradise of suicide" station due to numerous deaths. Late-night commuters often report hearing cries and seeing ghostly shadows.

Rabindra Sarobar Metro Station (Kolkata Metro)

