May 19, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
Here is a list of eight gluten-free alternatives that you can add into your diet.
A staple grain that can be used in various dishes, including rice noodles, rice cakes, and even rice flour for baking.
A complete protein source that's versatile and can be used in salads, as a side dish, or even in desserts.
Though it's not actually related to wheat, it's a gluten-free seed that can be used in various forms, including flour, groats, or even pancakes.
When labeled gluten-free, oats are a great source of fiber and can be used in breakfast cereals, porridge, or even baking.
A versatile grain that can be used in various forms, including cornmeal, tortillas, or even popcorn.
An ancient grain that's a good source of protein and fiber and can be used as a side dish, in salads, or even roasted.
A small, nutritious grain that's often used in Ethiopian cuisine and can be cooked into polenta.
A grain that's a good source of minerals and vitamins and can be used in various dishes, including porridge, salads, or even bread.