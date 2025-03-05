Mar 5, 2025, 03:11 PM IST
Here is a list of galaxies that are known in this universe other than your Milky Way galaxy.
It is a spiral galaxy approximately 2.5 million light-years from Earth and the nearest major galaxy to the Milky Way. Its name stems from the area of the sky in which it appears the constellation of Andromeda.
It is a galaxy which was discovered by Edward Pigott in March 1779 and independently by Johann Elert Bode in April of the same year, as well as by Charles Messier in 1780. It has a spectacular dark band of absorbing dust in front of the galaxy's bright nucleus, giving rise to its nicknames of the "Black Eye" or "Evil Eye" galaxy.
It is a spiral galaxy about 12 million light-years away, in the constellation Ursa Major. It was discovered by Johann Elert Bode on December 31, 1774.
It is a lenticular galaxy and ring galaxy about 500 million light-years away in the constellation Sculptor. It looks like a cartwheel that's why astronomers called it a 'Cartwheel'.
It is a starburst galaxy approximately 12 million light-years away in the constellation Ursa Major.
It is a spiral galaxy located 3.2 billion light-years from Earth, in the galaxy clusters Abell 2667, which was found with the Hubble Space Telescope.
It is a high-redshift Lyman-alpha emitter galaxy.
It is a dwarf galaxy near the Milky Way. It is among the nearest intergalactic neighbours of the Milky Way and is one of the most distant objects visible to the naked eye.