Apr 1, 2025, 04:55 PM IST

8 fruits that help during menopause

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight fruits that can help during menopause about which you should know about.

Rich in quercetin, an antioxidant that can help reduce inflammation and promote overall health. 

Apples

Packed with antioxidants and phytochemicals that support hormonal balance and combat inflammation. 

Berries (blueberries, strawberries, raspberries)

Excellent sources of vitamin C, which plays a crucial role in hormone synthesis and immune function. 

Citrus Fruits (oranges, grapefruits, lemons)

Contain antioxidants that can help combat inflammation and support overall health. 

Mangoes

Rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and phytoestrogens, which mimic estrogen in the body to help reduce hot flashes and other menopausal symptoms. 

Papayas

Contain phytoestrogens, which can help to mimic the effects of estrogen in the body, potentially reducing menopausal symptoms. 

Plums

Rich in antioxidants and may help reduce inflammation and improve overall health. 

Pomegranates

Can help reduce inflammation and support hormonal balance during perimenopause and menopause. 

Avocado

