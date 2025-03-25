8 fruits and vegetable that can help you improve your skin

Mar 25, 2025, 06:55 PM IST
Here is a list of eight fruits and vegetables that can help you with different skin concerns.
Rich in antioxidants and vitamins, berries can help protect against cell damage and promote a radiant complexion.
High in vitamin C, citrus fruits can boost collagen production, which is essential for skin elasticity and a healthy glow.
Packed with healthy fats, avocados can help moisturise skin and improve its overall texture.
A good source of lycopene, an antioxidant that may protect against sun damage and promote a healthy glow.
Rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A, carrots can help protect against sun damage and promote a healthy, glowing complexion.
A powerhouse of vitamins and minerals, spinach can help nourish skin from within and promote a healthy, vibrant appearance.
Another source of vitamin C and antioxidants, bell peppers can help protect skin from damage and promote a healthy glow.
Rich in beta-carotene and other antioxidants, sweet potatoes can help protect skin from damage and promote a healthy, glowing complexion.