8 foods that are banned by NASA in space
Shivani Tiwari
Living in space is fascinating, but favourite foods are restricted due to NASA's strict space cuisine guidelines. Here's the list of 8 foods that are restricted in space.
Bread (Especially crumbly varieties): Crumbs pose a significant hazard in microgravity, potentially clogging air filters and contaminating equipment.
Cookies: The likelihood of cookies turning soggy and floating in space poses challenges for astronauts.
Carbonated Beverages: In microgravity, the separation of gas and liquid in carbonated drinks is disrupted, leading to discomfort for astronauts.
Loose Salt and Pepper: These seasonings can float freely, irritating eyes and equipment.
Fresh Milk: There is no scope for refrigeration in space, and has a very short shelf life.
Ice-Cream: Regular ice cream isn't allowed in space since there are no freezers on spacecraft.
Pizza is a no-go in space due to crumbly messes that can cause issues in microgravity environments.
Alcohol: NASA prohibits alcohol consumption on spacecraft due to its potential hazards in the unique space environment.
