8 foods for pets with sensitive stomach

Apr 16, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
Here is a list of eight foods for pets who have week stomach.
White rice may be the veterinarian's most recommended food to feed a pet dog with indigestion or other stomach discomforts.
Cook any boneless chicken meat and cut it in tiny chunks afterward. The easiest way to serve your pup this meal is by spooning three parts of boiled millet.
Bananas are what your pup needs when they have diarrhea or any other stomach problems. It's a hydrating and a cooling type of food.
Apples like bananas are another nice alternative for feeding a dog with a sensitive tummy.
If apples and bananas aren't your things, you can turn to carrots. As a healthier option, carrots are rich in vitamin A, C and K, potassium, and fiber.
When you want something juicy for your pet, yet not so sure if it would be good for their sensitive stomach.
Oatmeal is a valuable source of carbohydrate content. More than that, oatmeal helps in slowing down stomach clearing and helps control diarrhea.
Taking herbs into the picture, you can rely on peppermints for your dog's choosy stomach. Peppermint is a cooling herb that is the best aid to your dog's diarrhea or any stomach disorders.