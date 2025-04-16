Apr 16, 2025, 01:51 PM IST

8 foods for pets with sensitive stomach

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight foods for pets who have week stomach.

White rice may be the veterinarian's most recommended food to feed a pet dog with indigestion or other stomach discomforts.

Millet

Cook any boneless chicken meat and cut it in tiny chunks afterward. The easiest way to serve your pup this meal is by spooning three parts of boiled millet.

Boiled Chicken Meat

Bananas are what your pup needs when they have diarrhea or any other stomach problems. It's a hydrating and a cooling type of food.

Bananas

Apples like bananas are another nice alternative for feeding a dog with a sensitive tummy.

Apple

If apples and bananas aren't your things, you can turn to carrots. As a healthier option, carrots are rich in vitamin A, C and K, potassium, and fiber.

Boiled and Mashed Carrots

When you want something juicy for your pet, yet not so sure if it would be good for their sensitive stomach.

Watermelon

Oatmeal is a valuable source of carbohydrate content. More than that, oatmeal helps in slowing down stomach clearing and helps control diarrhea.

Oatmeal

Taking herbs into the picture, you can rely on peppermints for your dog's choosy stomach. Peppermint is a cooling herb that is the best aid to your dog's diarrhea or any stomach disorders.

Peppermint

