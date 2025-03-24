8 fluffiest cat breeds in the world

Mar 24, 2025, 03:42 PM IST
Here are some cute and fluffiest cat breeds that look like cotton candy and can be a great partner to cuddle with.
Most commonly seen as white fluff balls in television and film, the Persian is one of the best loved fluffy cat breeds.
Maine Coon is one of the largest domestice cat breeds. Also they are one of the fluffiest ones and make a great snuggle partner.
Ragdolls are a fluffy cat breed. They have plush, silky-soft fur and no undercoat, which means that despite having a lot of fur, it's easy to care for and less likely to get matted or knotted.
Siberian Forest Cats are medium in size but look much bigger thanks to their thick coat. Boasting an incredibly intelligent coat specially adapted to cope in their homeland of Russia.
The Norwegian Forest Cat is an incredibly fluffy cat breed which is also large in size.
Originating as a mix between the Siamese and Persian, the Himalayan is a fluffy cat with a long and full glossy coat and a dramatic ruff around their neck.
The Birman is a long-haired, colour-pointed cat distinguished by a silky coat, deep blue eyes, and contrasting white "gloves" on each paw.
A cat that looks like a teddy bear, the British longhair is a adorable one. It has a fluffy coat, small ears, a distinct yellow colour on their eyes.