Feb 18, 2025, 04:22 PM IST

Healthy snacks: 8 fiber-rich chips made with peels

Pravrajya Suruchi

Banana Peel Chips – Thinly sliced banana peels baked or air-fried with light seasoning.

Potato Peel Chips – Crispy and golden, made from seasoned potato skins.

Apple Peel Chips – Naturally sweet, dried or baked apple peels with cinnamon.

Carrot Peel Chips – Thin carrot peels baked with olive oil and herbs.

Sweet Potato Peel Chips – Spiced and baked for a crunchy, nutritious treat.

Beet Peel Chips – Earthy and rich in fiber, perfect for a colorful snack.

Zucchini Peel Chips – Lightly salted and dehydrated for a crunchy bite.

Pumpkin Peel Chips – Slightly sweet and crispy, great with a hint of spice.

