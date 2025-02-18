Healthy snacks: 8 fiber-rich chips made with peels

Feb 18, 2025, 04:22 PM IST
Banana Peel Chips – Thinly sliced banana peels baked or air-fried with light seasoning.
Potato Peel Chips – Crispy and golden, made from seasoned potato skins.
Apple Peel Chips – Naturally sweet, dried or baked apple peels with cinnamon.
Carrot Peel Chips – Thin carrot peels baked with olive oil and herbs.
Sweet Potato Peel Chips – Spiced and baked for a crunchy, nutritious treat.
Beet Peel Chips – Earthy and rich in fiber, perfect for a colorful snack.
Zucchini Peel Chips – Lightly salted and dehydrated for a crunchy bite.
Pumpkin Peel Chips – Slightly sweet and crispy, great with a hint of spice.
