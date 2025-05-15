8 fermented drinks that fight ageing naturally

May 15, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
Here is a list of fermented drinks that you can try as they naturally fight the ageing and can help you with the same.
Kefir is a fermented milk drink teeming with probiotics. Regular consumption has been linked to improved digestion, enhanced skin health including memory support.
This fizzy, fermented tea is rich in antioxidants, B vitamins, and polyphenols. Kombucha improve skin appearance and liver function, contributing to overall vitality.
A staple in Korean cuisine, kimchi is fermented cabbage loaded with probiotics and antioxidants. Its consumption is associated with reduced inflammation and healthier aging.
Originating from Turkey, Hardaliye is a fermented grape-based drink made with crushed mustard seeds and sour cherry leaves. It can help with anti-ageing.
Tapuy, a traditional Filipino rice wine, and its by-products have garnered attention for their potential anti-aging properties.
Fermented Papaya Preparation (FPP) is rich in antioxidants and has been studied for its potential to support immune function and combat oxidative stress, which are crucial in the aging process.
These beverages combine various fruits and vegetables through fermentation, resulting in drinks high in antioxidants.
Sake kasu, the by-product of sake production, is rich in nutrients and has been found to have potential anti-aging effects.