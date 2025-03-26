8 fascinating facts about white cats that you didn't know about

Mar 26, 2025, 12:50 PM IST
Here are interesting and fascinating facts about our white furry friends.
Pure white cats are one of the rarest colour cats. So, what causes their all-white coats? If a cat has the dominant W gene, known as the masking gene, it will "hide" every other coat colour and pattern gene in the cat's genetic makeup.
Like calico and tortoiseshell cats, all-white cats aren't linked to a specific breed. Rather, many different breeds both long-hair and short-hair can present a pure white coat.
All-white cats can have a variety of striking eye colours, like blue, green, yellow, orange, or a combination of colours.
The same genetic factors that give white cats their snowy coats and unique eye colours can also cause total or partial deafness.
Like humans, cats with light or white coats are at an increased risk of developing sunburn-especially on their ears, eyelids, and nose.
Unlike allegedly unlucky black cats, all-white cats symbolize good luck and good fortune in cultures across the globe.
There's no doubt about it: white cats are gorgeous! But the most striking-and in-demand-white cat, perhaps, is the Persian.
While every cat has a unique personality, people often like to generalize about the various cat colors and their personality types. In that say, white cats are often said to be a little shyer and calmer than other colours.