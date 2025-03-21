8 fascinating facts about International Space Station

Mar 21, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
Here are some interesting facts about ISS that will leave you in wonders.
This means the ISS orbits the Earth about 16 times every single day! It’s surprising because that speed is hard to imagine in terms we can relate to.
Imagine an entire football field floating in space! This surprising fact highlights just how massive and complex a structure the ISS is.
It’s surprising that humans have maintained a continuous presence in space for so long, and on a structure so complex.
On a clear night, it looks like a bright, fast-moving star. It’s surprising that you can spot a man-made object in space without special equipment.
Micro-gravity weakens muscles and bones. This much exercise is surprising because it’s a major part of an astronaut’s routine, highlighting how space affects the human body.
Using the bathroom in zero gravity requires special equipment! The surprising thing is the system recycles urine back into drinking water.
Astronauts conduct hundreds of experiments in fields ranging from biology to physics. This surprising variety shows how space offers a unique environment for research.
Loose crumbs and liquids can be very dangerous on the ISS, so drinks come in plastic bags with straws, while food is eaten on trays that are held in place by magnets.
