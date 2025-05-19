8 fascinating dog breeds and their unique histories

May 19, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
Here is a list of eight fascinating dogs and their unique histories that will leave you amazed.
Believed to be one of the oldest purebred dog breeds, the Afghan Hound has a long, silky coat and regal stature. They were used as hunting dogs and are known for their speed and stamina.
This ancient herding dog from the Italian Alps has a unique, corded coat. They are intelligent and versatile, making them excellent family pets and working dogs.
The Chinese Crested Dog has a long and mysterious history. Some believe they originated in Africa and were brought to China where they were bred to be smaller.
Bred specifically for hunting puffins, this unique breed has several unusual features, including six toes on each foot and one less tooth on each side of its mouth.
This ancient sighthound from West Africa was used for hunting by nomadic tribes. They are known for their speed, agility, and strong prey drive.
Developed by the Chukchi people of Siberia, the Alaskan Malamute was used as a working sled dog and is known for its strength, endurance, and charming personality.
This African hunting dog is unique because it doesn't bark but instead emits a yodel-like sound called a "yer-rah". They are known for ability to adapt to a variety of climates.
The American Eskimo Dog is a relatively recent breed, appearing in the United States with German immigrants in the 19th century. They are believed to be descended from various Spitz breeds.