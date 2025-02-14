Feb 14, 2025, 01:58 PM IST
8 exotic animals that make good pets
Shivani Tiwari
Discover the world of unusual and exotic pets that can make unique companions.
Axolotl: They are aquatic dragons that require clean water and a specialized diet.
Bearded Dragons: They are friendly reptiles that require a large enclosure with proper lighting and heating.
Sugar Glider: They are tiny, fluffy, and social and require a specialized diet and enrichment.
Hedgehog: These spiky quills. Require a specific temperature range and a specialized diet.
Parrotlets: They are bold and chatty parrots, perfect for bird lovers.
Fennec Fox: Small foxes with large ears. Require specialized diets, large enclosures, and are very active.
Chinchillas: They are soft and fluffy, known for their playful and energetic nature.
Tarantula: Large, hairy spiders. Require a terrarium and a diet of live insects.
