Feb 14, 2025, 01:58 PM IST

8 exotic animals that make good pets 

Shivani Tiwari

Discover the world of unusual and exotic pets that can make unique companions.

Axolotl: They are aquatic dragons that require clean water and a specialized diet.

Bearded Dragons: They are friendly reptiles that require a large enclosure with proper lighting and heating.

Sugar Glider: They are tiny, fluffy, and social and require a specialized diet and enrichment.

Hedgehog: These spiky quills. Require a specific temperature range and a specialized diet.

Parrotlets: They are bold and chatty parrots, perfect for bird lovers.  

 Fennec Fox: Small foxes with large ears. Require specialized diets, large enclosures, and are very active.

Chinchillas: They are soft and fluffy, known for their playful and energetic nature. 

Tarantula:  Large, hairy spiders. Require a terrarium and a diet of live insects.

