Mar 8, 2025, 09:14 PM IST

8 English slang terms you need to know in 2025

Monica Singh

Here are few slang words by gen z that you need to surely know in 2025 with their meaning.

Someone who behaves in an over-the-top, exaggerated, or flashy way, often drawing attention.

Extra

Used to describe someone or something as the best in a specific field, often in sports, music, or entertainment.

GOAT (Greatest of All Time)

The act of showcasing or reviewing an outfit, often seen on social media or among friends.

Fit Check

Used to express something subtly, secretly, or in a way that downplays an opinion or feeling.

Lowkey

Describes someone who has unrealistic expectations or is overly optimistic about something unlikely to happen.

Delulu (Short for delusional)

Giving someone excessive compliments to boost their confidence, sometimes in a playful or exaggerated way.

Gassing Up

Used to describe something as fun, exciting, or full of energy, especially parties or events.

Lit

Refers to a disappointing or unfortunate situation that causes mild frustration or sadness.

Bummer

