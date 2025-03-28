Mar 28, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
Here are some simple yet effective ways by which you can contribute in saving the sparrow (Goraiya).
Sparrows struggle in hot summers to find water. Refill a shallow bowl with fresh water everyday.
In summer, natural food sources diminish. Set bird feeders in your balcony. Provide millet, sunflower seeds, and rice in feeders.
Place the bird baths in shaded area and clean them regularly, prevent contamination to ensure safe enviroment.
Sparrows need shade or nesting spots. Hang a bird house or provide native plants, bushes, and creepers for shelter and protection.
Sparrows may find it challenging to find straws. Help them build nests by leaving dry grass, twigs, and mud in your garden or balcony.
Chemical pesticides can harm sparrows by killing their food and polluting the environment. Instead of chemical pesticides try to use organic methods.
No garden? no problem, place potted plants, feeders, and water dishes on balconies to create a welcoming sparrow environment.
Loud noise can disturb sparrows and cause nest abandonment. Keep noise level low near their nesting area.