Mar 28, 2025, 11:10 AM IST

8 easy ways you can help save sparrow Goraiya

Monica Singh

Here are some simple yet effective ways by which you can contribute in saving the sparrow (Goraiya).

Sparrows struggle in hot summers to find water. Refill a shallow bowl with fresh water everyday.

Provide fresh water

In summer, natural food sources diminish. Set bird feeders in your balcony. Provide millet, sunflower seeds, and rice in feeders.

Set bird feeders

Place the bird baths in shaded area and clean them regularly, prevent contamination to ensure safe enviroment.

Keep bird baths clean  

Sparrows need shade or nesting spots. Hang a bird house or provide native plants, bushes, and creepers for shelter and protection.

Bird House

Sparrows may find it challenging to find straws. Help them build nests by leaving dry grass, twigs, and mud in your garden or balcony.

Twigs and Mud

Chemical pesticides can harm sparrows by killing their food and polluting the environment. Instead of chemical pesticides try to use organic methods.

Keep plants pesticide free

No garden? no problem, place potted plants, feeders, and water dishes on balconies to create a welcoming sparrow environment.

Create green space 

Loud noise can disturb sparrows and cause nest abandonment. Keep noise level low near their nesting area.

Reduce noise pollution

