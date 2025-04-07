8 dumbest animals in the world

Apr 7, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
We have often heard about smart and intelligent animals, but this list is about the eight dumbest animals around the world.
The ostrich, a flightless bird native to Africa, is often considered one of the dumbest animals alive. Its intellectual shortcomings are highlighted in its behavioral patterns and survival strategies.
Female pandas are only fertile for 2-3 days a year, and even during this brief window, males often show little interest. This lack of reproductive drive is a significant factor in the panda’s status as an endangered species.
Turkeys have a bad habit of staring at the sky for extended periods. Because of this habit turkeys have been known to drown during a rainstorm due to their upturned beaks.
The Jerboa, a small rodential creature found predominantly in arid regions of Africa and Asia, is one of the least intellectually gifted members of the animal kingdom.
They sleep most of the day and hardly leave the tree except for a quick bathroom break. Unfortunately, due to their laziness, they can sometimes make mistakes, such as mistaking their own limbs for tree branches, which can lead to accidents and even death.
The primary reason for their lack of intelligence is their diet, which consists almost entirely of eucalyptus leaves. These leaves are low in nutrition and high in toxins, which presents a significant challenge for the koala’s digestive system.
The Kakapo, a flightless parrot native to New Zealand, has often been characterized as one of the world’s dumbest animals. This is largely due to its peculiar, and seemingly unintelligent, behavioral traits.
Norwegian Lemmings migrate in large groups. The problem arises when they encounter obstacles such as rivers or lakes. Instead of finding a safer route, they will attempt to swim across, often resulting in mass drownings.