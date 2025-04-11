8 fascinating images of planets shared by NASA

Apr 11, 2025, 07:17 PM IST
The Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES) captured a stunning view of Earth’s western hemisphere, with white clouds and snow, deep blue oceans, and green and brown continents.
NASA’s Mariner 10 spacecraft captured this image of Venus, showing swirling patterns of white mixed with soft shades of red and tan.
This image of Mars shows wide red and brown mud cracks, thought to have formed through repeated wet and dry weather cycles.
This bright image of Mercury, taken by NASA's MESSENGER spacecraft, shows young craters glowing in blue and dark blue spots revealing hidden minerals.
This close-up of Jupiter’s northern hemisphere, captured by NASA, shows powerful storms spinning through its thick, gassy atmosphere in shades of blue, tan, and white.
Pluto: Captured by NASA’s New Horizons—the first spacecraft to study Pluto up close—this image reveals a rugged surface marked with craters and cracks in shades of red, white, tan, and orange.
Saturn: Taken by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft in 2008 from a distance of 690,000 miles, this image beautifully displays Saturn’s iconic rings stretching out on both sides.
Neptune: Captured from 4.4 million miles away by NASA’s Voyager 2, this image offers a striking view of the distant, mysterious blue planet.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports