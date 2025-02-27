8 dog breeds with long ears 

Feb 27, 2025, 03:58 PM IST
Do your dog's ears hang low and wobble to and fro? For Bloodhounds, American Cocker Spaniels, Beagles, and a handful of other floppy-eared pups, the answer is a clear and resounding “yes.” Long ears on dogs help funnel scents directly from the surrounding environment to their sensitive noses, which helps explain why they’re a common feature on scent hounds and other tracking breeds.
The most famous long-eared dog might just be the Bloodhound. This large and affectionate breed has been helping humans hunt scents since Medieval times. Bloodhounds are prone to ear infections, so regular cleanings are a must to keep dirt, debris, and bacteria out of the folds and canals of their delicate-and impressive-ears.
The origins of this ancient breed are hard to nail down since the Afghan Hound has been around since long before people started writing about them.
Long ears are also a pretty dominant trait in Spaniels, including the American Cocker Spaniel, the Field Spaniel, and the Welsh Springer Spaniel.
This list wouldn’t be complete without the lovable Basset Hound, a charming breed that’s as famous for its agreeable nature as it is for its outstanding ears.
Beagles are among the most popular dog breeds in the world and have been for some time. Due to their carefree attitudes and knack for adapting to their environments quickly, Beagles have a reputation for being excellent family pets. We think those adorable, long, floppy ears might have something to do with it, too.
Long ears are a common trait among Coonhound breeds, as evidenced by the Treeing Walker Coonhound. This intelligent American working breed uses both its striking ears and its distinctive bark to help humans out hunting.
One of the smaller breeds on this list, Havanese dogs, are clever pups with long ears that are proportionate to their bodies. The Havanese breed is also known for its silky coat, which requires regular grooming and upkeep.
Another small breed, the Lhasa Apso, originated in Tibet more than 2,500 years ago and has a dense, durable coat coupled with (you guessed it) some seriously long ears.