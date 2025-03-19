8 dog breeds that suit active lifestyle

Mar 19, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
Here are eight dog breeds that can make a perfect pet for you as they suit active lifestyle.
Bred for herding, they are highly intelligent and require extensive exercise and mental stimulation. These handsome good boys are not only known for their cinematic appearances due to their good looks but are also considered to be one of the most active breeds.
It’s no wonder that one of the most common breeds to be found when it comes to professional activities such as policing and airport patrol is also one of the most active ones. These high stake jobs do require a breed which can handle the heat, figuratively speaking.
They may be small, especially in comparison to many of the other dogs on this list, but don’t let that fool you. Jack Russell Terriers are full to the brim with energy and love to partake in activities that are reminiscent of the original purpose of their breed.
German Shepherds are athletic, versatile, and fiercely protective of their loved ones. Additionally, this breed is incredibly intelligent, which is why they are often used as working dogs in varying capacities, including law enforcement.
As cold weather and endurance lovers, Siberian Huskies are full of energy. This breed is often used as a working dog, which means they thrive with plenty of daily exercise that goes further than a simple walk and a game of fetch.
Weimaraners have a unique grey coat and were originally bred as hunting dogs. These large dogs are packed full of energy and require lots of exercise. This makes them excellent candidates for joining your active household.
Golden Retrievers are known for their happy-go-lucky personalities and sweet, gentle nature. They’re incredibly popular family dogs for these reasons. In addition to their heart-warming personalities, they’re also intelligent and have lots of energy.
Dalmatians are of course known for their white coats covered in black spots, but did you know they also have very high energy levels? Long walks and runs are great for this breed, making them the perfect exercise companions.