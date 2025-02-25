8 dog breeds that live the longest 

Feb 25, 2025, 03:22 PM IST
Considering to buy/adopt a dog so for you here are eight dog breeds who the longest lives.
Chihuahuas originated in Mexico and are the smallest dog breed in the world. These alert, lively, and sometimes sassy dogs love their pet parents deeply but can be reserved around strangers. The breed is tiny but hardy and is one of the healthiest dog breeds. Also they have a life expectancy of around 14-16 years.
Shih Tzus are affectionate, outgoing, and gentle companions. They enjoy playing with their pet parents and have a cheerful attitude, but they also love being lap dogs once playtime is over. Though they can live to reach their 18th birthday, Shih Tzus have a squished brachycephalic face that can cause some health concerns throughout their life, including breathing issues and overheating.
Affectionate, bold, and curious Yorkshire Terriers are always ready for an adventure, though they can be stubborn and aren’t shy about raising their voice. These tiny terriers are known to be a fairly healthy breed, but they are also prone to some health problems, such as patellar luxation and tracheal collapse. They have a life expectancy of around 11-15 years.
Though Bichon Frise are considered to be “hypoallergenic” dogs, no breed is 100% allergen-free. That said, these white furballs can be a good fit for some people with dog allergies. They have life expectancy of around 14-15 years.
The Shiba Inu is an ancient breed, but these foxy-faced dogs are one of the internet’s most famous dogs (we’ve all seen the doge meme). As pets, Shiba Inu are alert, active, and intelligent. But they are also independent dogs who have strong opinions. They have life xepectancy of around 13-16 years.
As a medium-size breed, Australian Cattle Dogs boast an impressive lifespan. These smart and high-energy pups love being outdoors and having a job to do, whether that’s herding on a ranch or running an agility course.
Long-bodied Dachshunds get their nickname “wiener dogs” from their lengthy torso. But don’t let those short legs fool you—they are muscular, energetic, and were originally bred to be badger hunters. life expectancy of this breed can be around 12-16 years.
Toy Poodles are the smallest of the three Poodle sizes (the other two being the Standard and Miniature Poodle), and therefore the dogs with the longest lifespan. Though small, Toy Poodles have a big personality and an even bigger brain—they are so smart that basic training and complicated tricks can be taught relatively easily.