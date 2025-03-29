Mar 29, 2025, 12:06 PM IST
From Golden Retrievers to Poodles, here are some dog breeds that will make a perfect addition to multi-pet homes.
Known for their calm temperament and outgoing personality, Golden Retrievers are a great choice for multi-pet households.
Labs are generally friendly and adaptable, making them well-suited for homes with other pets.
Beagles are energetic and enjoy social interaction, making them a good fit for a multi-pet environment.
Poodles are intelligent and social, and can be a great addition to a home with other dogs.
Cocker Spaniels are gentle, playful, and dependable, making them good all-around furry friends.
Irish Setters are social butterflies and enjoy the company of other dogs.
These dogs are energetic and enjoy playing with other dogs, making them a good fit for multi-pet homes.
These dogs are gentle and affectionate, making them a great choice for families with other pets.