Mar 29, 2025, 12:06 PM IST

8 dog breeds for multi-pet households

Monica Singh

From Golden Retrievers to Poodles, here are some dog breeds that will make a perfect addition to multi-pet homes.

Known for their calm temperament and outgoing personality, Golden Retrievers are a great choice for multi-pet households. 

Golden Retriever

Labs are generally friendly and adaptable, making them well-suited for homes with other pets. 

Labrador Retriever

Beagles are energetic and enjoy social interaction, making them a good fit for a multi-pet environment. 

Beagle

Poodles are intelligent and social, and can be a great addition to a home with other dogs. 

Poodle

Cocker Spaniels are gentle, playful, and dependable, making them good all-around furry friends. 

Cocker Spaniel

Irish Setters are social butterflies and enjoy the company of other dogs. 

Irish Setter

These dogs are energetic and enjoy playing with other dogs, making them a good fit for multi-pet homes. 

English Springer Spaniel

These dogs are gentle and affectionate, making them a great choice for families with other pets. 

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

