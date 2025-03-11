8 DIY face pack for tan removal at home

Mar 11, 2025, 03:05 PM IST
As Holi is on the way and playing it outside can also cause tanning so here are eight DIY face pack for tan removal so that you don't have to worry about tanning and enjoy your holi.
The key ingredient is Aloe vera. It has an aloesin chemical that lightens the skin and treats sunburn. The aloe vera de-tan face pack also has honey that moisturises the skin and gives a natural glow to the face. Turmeric also contains a chemical pigment, cuminoids, that reduces skin pigmentation.
It has tomatoes that lighten the skin tan and protect the skin from further damage. Tomatoes also nourish and rejuvenate dry skin. It is the easiest face pack for tan removal and glowing skin with only one ingredient.
As per a study, coffee exfoliates dead skin cells as well as a suntan. It delays signs of ageing and improves skin tone. As per a study, yoghurt present in the anti-tan face pack enhances skin elasticity.
The orange peel has hesperidin that reduces melanin in the skin. Melanin is responsible for darker skin tone. Not only this, the tan pack for the face has milk that moisturises the skin, making it more soft and radiant.
It is the best face pack for tan removal and glowing skin with easy home ingredients. Besan or gram flour reduces suntan and also prevents pimples. Turmeric improves skin elasticity and makes it look youthful. Yoghurt exfoliates and moisturises the skin making it more radiant.
As per a study, Masoor daal brightens the skin. This anti-tan face pack has aloe vera and tomato juice in it that adds a natural glow to the skin.
Oatmeal improves the skin tone and removes dead skin. The buttermilk present in the de-tan pack soothes the skin. It is easy to make a tan removal face pack at home.
Papaya is known for reducing skin pigmentation and suntan. It unclogs pores and prevents acne. This de-tan pack for the face also has the goodness of lemon and honey. It gives glowing, healthy skin.