8 deadliest spiders in the world

Here are some spiders that can be deadly towards humans or can cause certain level of harm from which you should be stay away.
The Australian funnel-web spider is the most venomous spider in the world. It is also one of the most aggressive and deadliest creatures on Earth.
Brazilian wandering spiders are one of the biggest species on list. Females have more toxic venom compared to males, and a bite can lead to raised blood pressure, fever, vomiting, sweating and breathing difficulties.
The Chilean recluse spider is mainly found in Chile. Its nasty bite can cause tissue damage in humans which can take months to heal and can leave behind visible scars.
The brown recluse spider is usually found in North America, and as its name suggests, is quite shy and retiring. Their venom can cause vomiting and fever, and in very rare cases can cause red blood cells to burst.
Redback spiders are considered as being dangerous to humans. A bite from these spiders could prove quite painful to a human, and can also result in headaches and nausea.
Black widows are one of the most well-known species of 'dangerous' spider. However, like most spiders, they only bite when hunting or when they feel threatened.
The white-tailed spider is another creepy crawlie on list that doesn't catch its prey in webs. If you are unlucky enough to be bitten, you can expect to experience nausea, vomiting and a nasty headache.
The brown widow can be found all over the world. Their venom can still occasionally cause some nasty side effects in humans such as pain at the bite site and the onset of vomiting.