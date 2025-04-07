8 deadliest plants in the world

Apr 7, 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Here is a list of eight deadliest plants in the world that you should know about.
The tiny beans of this plant pack a massive punch. Also known as the jequirity bean this climbing plant of the bean family (Fabaceae) is native to Asia and Australia. Its toxicity is such that it has been even used for the illegal killing of cattle.
Native to south and southeast Asia and Australia, this tree bears a highly toxic fruit called othalanga which when ingested can stop a heart.
Another plant with a gruesome moniker and an even creepier story is the hemlock water-dropwort, sometimes known as 'dead man's fingers'.
The toxin derived from these plants is called aconite and in several parts of the world, it has been used as an arrow poison to hunt ibex and bears for example.
Another deadly and dangerous genus is that of thornapples, also appropriately known as devil's trumpets, and hells bells. All species in this genus are extremely toxic, as well as potentially psychoactive.
This plant is highly toxic and this is due to a high concentration of heart-active cardiac glycosides, and its flowers and attractive red berries may be fatal if eaten.
Like Lily-Of-The-Valley, this contains toxic cardiac glycosides. Somewhat fortunately, however, it has a very bitter taste, meaning that people are not tempted to eat it, and oleander poisonings are rare.
The lethality of Manchineel, the world's most poisonous tree, is made evident by one Spanish name for it, manzanilla de la muerte, or "little apple of death".