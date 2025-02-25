Feb 25, 2025, 10:20 AM IST

 8 countries with most number of satellites in Space

Monica Singh

Here is a list of top eight countries that have most number of satellites in the space.

The United States has launched a staggering 4,511 satellites into orbit, solidifying its position as the global leader in space exploration.

United States - Country with the Most Satellite Launches 

China has launched 586 satellites into orbit, making it a significant player in the global space arena.

China - Second Highest Country with the Most Satellite Launches

The United Kingdom has emerged as a formidable player in the global space arena, with 561 satellites launched into orbit.

United Kingdom - Third highest Country with the Most Satellite Launches

Russia stands as a formidable player in global space endeavors, boasting 586 satellites launched into orbit.

Russia - Fourth Highest Country with the Most Satellite Launches

India has rapidly emerged as a major player in the global space arena, with 62 satellites launched into orbit.

India - Fifth Highest Country with the Most Satellite Launches

Canada, with 56 satellites launched, is a significant player in space exploration and satellite technology.

Canada - Sixth Highest Country with the Most Satellite Launches

Germany has launched 48 satellites into orbit, showcasing its significant contributions to space exploration.

Germany- Seventh Highest Country with the Most Satellite Launches

Luxembourg, with 45 satellites launched, is a prominent player in the global space industry.

Luxembourg - Eighth Highest Country with the Most Satellite

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports

Next: 8 animals that make their own food