 8 countries with most number of satellites in Space

Feb 25, 2025, 10:20 AM IST
Here is a list of top eight countries that have most number of satellites in the space.
The United States has launched a staggering 4,511 satellites into orbit, solidifying its position as the global leader in space exploration.
China has launched 586 satellites into orbit, making it a significant player in the global space arena.
The United Kingdom has emerged as a formidable player in the global space arena, with 561 satellites launched into orbit.
Russia stands as a formidable player in global space endeavors, boasting 586 satellites launched into orbit.
India has rapidly emerged as a major player in the global space arena, with 62 satellites launched into orbit.
Canada, with 56 satellites launched, is a significant player in space exploration and satellite technology.
Germany has launched 48 satellites into orbit, showcasing its significant contributions to space exploration.
Luxembourg, with 45 satellites launched, is a prominent player in the global space industry.
