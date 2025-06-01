8 countries to visit instead of Turkey for a better summer vacation experience

Jun 1, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
Planning for a international vacation trip here is a list of eight countries that you can visit instead of Turkey for a better summer vacation experience.
Known for its beautiful islands, ancient ruins, and vibrant culture, Greece offers a Mediterranean experience with plenty of sun, beaches, and delicious food.
A country rich in history, art, and culture, Italy boasts stunning cities, picturesque landscapes, and world-renowned cuisine.
With its vibrant cities, stunning beaches, and diverse regions, Spain offers a mix of cultures and experiences.
Known for its beautiful coastline, charming towns, and delicious cuisine, Portugal offers a more relaxed and affordable travel experience.
A country of vibrant culture, stunning architecture, and diverse landscapes, Morocco offers a unique and exotic experience.
A country with a rich history and culture, Georgia offers stunning mountains, ancient monasteries, and a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
A country with a rich history and culture, Serbia offers a unique blend of Eastern and Western influences.
With its stunning coastline, charming islands, and rich history, Croatia offers a beautiful and diverse travel experience.