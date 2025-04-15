8 common dog diseases every pet owner should be aware of

Apr 15, 2025, 10:27 AM IST
Everyone loves their pets but sometimes because of some disease they loss them. Here are eight common dog diseases that every pet owner should be aware of.
Dogs can be allergic to various things like food, pollen, and environmental irritants. Symptoms can include itching, skin rashes, and gastrointestinal issues.
Cancer is a significant health concern for dogs, with various types occurring, including lymphoma, bone cancer, and mammary cancer.
These can cause discomfort, shaking their head, and ear pain.
These can lead to frequent urination, painful urination, and blood in the urine.
These can include kennel cough, influenza, and other respiratory infections.
This serious parasitic disease is transmitted by mosquitoes and can be fatal if untreated.
This highly contagious viral disease can cause severe gastrointestinal issues and is particularly dangerous for puppies.
This zoonotic disease, meaning it can be transmitted to humans, is caused by bacteria and can cause kidney and liver damage.