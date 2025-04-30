8 common animals that are endangered species

Apr 30, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
Here is a list of eight common animals that are actually endangered species.
This species is critically endangered, facing threats from poaching for ivory and habitat loss.
With only a small number remaining in the wild, the Amur Leopard is critically endangered due to habitat destruction, poaching, and climate change.
While these majestic primates are protected in some areas, their population continues to decline due to habitat loss, poaching, and human conflict.
This orangutan species is critically endangered, and its small population is concentrated in a single area of Sumatra.
Once abundant in the Yangtze River, this porpoise is now critically endangered due to habitat loss, pollution, and fishing practices.
Poaching, habitat loss, and climate change have pushed this rhino species to the brink of extinction.
Also known as the Sumatran tiger, this subspecies is critically endangered with only a few hundred individuals remaining in Sumatra.
This is the smallest and most endangered of the five remaining rhino species, with its entire population confined to a single park in Java.