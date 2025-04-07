8 cat breeds perfect for homes with kids

Apr 7, 2025, 03:34 PM IST
Here are eight cat breeds that will make a perfect for the families with children.
If you’re looking for a high-energy cat breed that will keep up with your kids and stay kitten-like throughout much of their life, consider an Abyssinian.
This beautiful breed is known for having an easygoing and friendly persona.
The playful Balinese is a perfect addition to any family – this loving breed creates strong bonds with every member of the family, including kids, dogs and other cats.
A social and people-oriented breed, Birman responds well to training and, like the American Shorthair, does well with small children and other animals.
The loyal and loving Chartreux is also full of play, perfect if your kids are high-energy and can spend time keeping kitty entertained.
They’re great with children and welcome attention from friends who are visiting, too.
Don’t let their large size fool you – Maine Coons get along well with kids and other animals and are social, intelligent, and loyal.
Easy-going, calm, even-tempered, and devoted are all kid-friendly traits that can make the Persian a terrific addition to any family.