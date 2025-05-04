May 4, 2025, 11:13 AM IST
Here is a list of eight cat breeds that will make a perfect pet for you if you also frequently travel.
Renowned for their affectionate and laid-back temperament, Ragdolls are often described as "canine-like" due to their tendency to follow their owners and enjoy human company.
These gentle giants are known for their friendly, adaptable, and playful personalities. They are a good fit for families with multiple animals.
Abyssinians are affectionate, loyal, and typically get along well with children and other pets. They are known for their curiosity, playfulness, and need to explore their surroundings.
Burmese cats are known for their friendly and outgoing personalities, they are also relatively independent, which can be beneficial for travelers who may be away from home for extended periods.
Siamese cats are intelligent and social, and they are known to bond closely with their owners. They can be a bit vocal, but their affectionate nature and adaptability make them good travel companions.
Bombay cats are known for their sleek, black coat and friendly, affectionate personalities. They are intelligent and curious, and they enjoy playing and exploring, making them a good choice for active travelers.
These cats are known for their gentle and affectionate personalities, and they tend to be relatively low-maintenance.
As the most common cat breed in India, the Spotted Cat (Indian Billi) is well-suited to the Indian climate and is known for its adaptability and affectionate nature.