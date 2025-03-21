8 brightest objects in our Solar System

Mar 21, 2025, 07:54 PM IST
The Sun, the main source of light and energy, is the brightest object in our solar system, shining on and lighting up all other celestial bodies.
Jupiter, the biggest planet in our solar system, shines brightly because of its huge size and the reflective clouds made of ammonia crystals.
Venus, often called the "Evening Star" or "Morning Star," is the brightest planet in the sky because of its dense, shiny cloud cover.
Uranus is not as bright as other planets, but under perfect conditions, it can be seen with the naked eye, looking like a faint blue-green star.
Famous for its beautiful rings, Saturn shines brightly in the sky, especially when sunlight hits its rings at just the right angle.
Mars often shines as a bright red dot in the night sky, thanks to its closeness to Earth and the iron-rich dust on its surface.
Mercury, the closest planet to the Sun, shines brightly in the twilight sky but is often hard to spot because it stays close to the Sun.
The Moon, Earth’s natural satellite, reflects the Sun’s light and becomes the second-brightest object in the sky, shining brightest during a full moon.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports