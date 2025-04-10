Apr 10, 2025, 07:25 AM IST
The edge of a nearby stellar nursery called NGC 3324, found at the northwest corner of the Carina Nebula, forms the 'mountains' and 'valleys' spanning this image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.
Our Sun, a main sequence star, emits a strong solar flare flashes in this image captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory.
The Helix nebula, imaged here, lies 650 light-years away in the constellation Aquarius. Also known as NGC 7293, it is a typical example of planetary nebulae.
The remnant of a supernova observed in 1572, notably studied by the Danish astronomer Tycho Brahe, lies about 13,000 light-years away in the constellation Cassiopeia.
NASA's Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) mission captured this mosaic of the Heart and Soul nebulae.
This image combines data from four space telescopes to create a multi-wavelength view of all that remains of RCW 86, the oldest documented example of a supernova.
This image from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory shows the location of different elements in the Cassiopeia A supernova remnant including silicon (red), sulfur (yellow), calcium (green) and iron (purple).
This image from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope shows the Cat's Paw Nebula, so named for the large, round features that create the impression of a feline footprint.