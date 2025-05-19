8 breathtaking images of Nebula shared by NASA

May 19, 2025, 06:39 AM IST
Nebulae are vast clouds of dust and gas in space. They are often regions where new stars are born.
Nebulae come in different types, such as emission, reflection, and dark nebulae. The Orion Nebula is one of the most famous and easily visible nebulae.
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has captured stunning images of various nebulae. It can be found throughout the Milky Way galaxy and beyond.
NASA uses advanced telescopes and instruments to study the composition and structure of nebulae.
Nebulae are often associated with beautiful and intricate patterns of gas and dust.
Nebulae play a crucial role in the life cycle of stars. NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope has provided valuable insights into the infrared emissions of nebulae.
NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory has detected X-ray emissions from hot gas within nebulae.
Studying nebulae helps scientists understand the processes that shape galaxies.