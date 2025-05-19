May 19, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Here is a list of eight birds that make the most beautiful nests in the world.
Male bowerbirds are renowned for building elaborate structures, often including pathways, to attract mates, which may include carefully placed colorful objects.
These birds create intricately woven nests that hang like baskets from tree branches, often using grasses and leaves.
These small birds build pendant-style nests that dangle from tree branches, using plant fibers and soft materials.
Orioles are skilled seamstresses, weaving intricate, hanging nests with more than 10,000 stitches, using grasses, twine, and even horsehair.
These birds build large, hanging nests high in tree canopies, using woven vines and fibers.
These birds are known for their "sewing" nests, where they use spider silk or plant fibers to stitch leaves together, creating a safe pocket for their eggs.
These birds build their nests using saliva, creating strong, cup-shaped structures.
These birds build communal nests that can house hundreds of birds, creating a complex structure with individual chambers.