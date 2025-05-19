May 19, 2025, 04:00 PM IST

8 birds that make most beautiful nests

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight birds that make the most beautiful nests in the world.

Male bowerbirds are renowned for building elaborate structures, often including pathways, to attract mates, which may include carefully placed colorful objects.

Bowerbirds

These birds create intricately woven nests that hang like baskets from tree branches, often using grasses and leaves.

Weaver Birds

These small birds build pendant-style nests that dangle from tree branches, using plant fibers and soft materials.

Eurasian Penduline Tit

Orioles are skilled seamstresses, weaving intricate, hanging nests with more than 10,000 stitches, using grasses, twine, and even horsehair.

Baltimore Oriole

These birds build large, hanging nests high in tree canopies, using woven vines and fibers.

Montezuma Oropendola

These birds are known for their "sewing" nests, where they use spider silk or plant fibers to stitch leaves together, creating a safe pocket for their eggs.

Tailorbird

These birds build their nests using saliva, creating strong, cup-shaped structures.

Edible-Nest Swiftlet

These birds build communal nests that can house hundreds of birds, creating a complex structure with individual chambers.

Sociable Weaver

Next: 10 stunning images of stars shared by NASA