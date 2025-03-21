8 birds that lay colourful eggs

Mar 21, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
Here are eight bird species who lay colourful and eye catching eggs.
The American Robin is known for its striking blue eggs. The robin’s eggs are often speckled with darker flecks, adding an extra layer of beauty to their vibrant hue.
As the name suggests, Eastern Bluebirds lay beautiful blue eggs. These eggs are typically pale to medium blue in colour.
The Common Eider, a large sea duck found in the northern parts of the world, lays stunningly pale, turquoise-green eggs. These eggs have a soft, pastel hue that blends in well with the duck’s coastal nesting sites.
Quail are small, ground-nesting birds that lay eggs in shades ranging from tan to cream, with speckled patterns of brown or dark gray.
The Killdeer, a type of plover found in North America, lays eggs that are beautifully patterned with a mix of browns, greens, and tans.
House Finch lay eggs that are pale green in colour with specks of black or purple on them.
The eggs of common mure looks extremely similar to dummy Easter eggs. They come in shades of brown, blue, green, and other colours with dots of black and brown on them.
European starling lay eggs that are in colour of blue or greenish-blue colour.