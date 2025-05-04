May 4, 2025, 10:34 AM IST

8 birds that can learn human language

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight bird species who can learn human language.

Renowned for their intelligence and ability to learn large vocabularies, they can often string words together in coherent phrases.

African Grey Parrot

Another strong talker, they are known for their loud and clear voices and can learn a significant number of words.

Yellow-naped Amazon

These smaller parrots are quick learners and excellent mimics, known for their social and affectionate personalities.

Quaker Parakeet

Known for their clear speech and ability to mimic sounds, they can even learn to repeat full sentences.

Ring-necked Parakeet

While not the most verbose, they can easily learn and mimic words and are known for their strong bonds with their owners.

Cockatoo

These vibrant parrots are great mimics, able to learn and reproduce human speech with surprising clarity.

Eclectus Parrot

These birds can learn a variety of sounds and words, and some species are known to mimic human speech with remarkable accuracy.

Myna Bird

While smaller, they are still capable of mimicking human speech and sounds, especially with the right training.

Budgerigar (Parakeet)

