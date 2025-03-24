8 biggest snakes in the world

Mar 24, 2025, 03:42 PM IST
From Green Anaconda to Reticulated Python here are eight biggest snakes in the world.
The reticulated python, found in Southeast Asia, holds the title as the world’s longest snake, reaching lengths over 30 feet (9 meters).
Native to the wetlands and rivers of South America, the green anaconda is the heaviest snake, with adults often exceeding 550 pounds (250 kilograms) and measuring up to 30 feet (9 meters) in length.
The Burmese python is one of the largest snakes in Asia, reaching lengths of about 23 feet (7 meters) and weighing around 200 pounds (90 kilograms).
The African rock python is the largest snake in Africa, with lengths exceeding 20 feet (6 meters) and weights over 200 pounds (90 kilograms).
The Indian python, closely related to the Burmese python, reaches lengths around 20 feet (6 meters) and weighs up to 150 pounds (68 kilograms).
Also known as the scrub python, the Amethystine python is native to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Australia, typically reaching up to 20 feet (6 meters).
Though smaller than the top contenders, the boa constrictor still reaches impressive lengths of about 13 feet (4 meters) and can weigh up to 100 pounds (45 kilograms).
The king cobra is the world’s longest venomous snake, with adults often reaching lengths of 18 feet (5.5 meters).