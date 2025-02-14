8 best romantic places in Delhi

Feb 14, 2025, 02:01 PM IST
If you are planning to take your partner on a romantic place for this valentine here is the ultimate guide.
The temple’s lush gardens and peaceful ambiance provide a serene escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. It is one of the top romantic places in Delhi. Do a leisurely walk through the gardens, and find a quiet corner to sit and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere.
The place is amongst the romantic spots in Delhi due to its amazing environment. For a romantic evening out, a visit to India Gate and Rajpath is a must. The iconic India Gate, looks beautiful at night, offers a picturesque setting for a lovely walk.
Being the best romantic places in Delhi, there are amazing cafes as well wherein you can taste the delicious food. You can witness the historic ruins and amazing carvings of this ancient monument, one of the historical sites in India.
Enjoy a leisurely walk along the shaded pathways, have a relaxing picnic on the lush lawns, or simply sit by the pond and watch the ducks swim by. When you visit here with your partner, you will forget every other thing and will completely fall for your partner again.
The Garden of Five Senses is a unique and enchanting destination designed to stimulate all your senses. With its beautiful landscapes, aromatic plants, and artistic installations, the garden provides a sensory feast for couples.
This open-air market showcases traditional crafts, textiles, and cuisines from various Indian states. The amazing atmosphere and cultural diversity of Delhi Haat provide a dynamic and engaging backdrop for a romantic day out.
The place is amongst the most amazing romantic places in Delhi for couples who love sophisticated and calm environments. Explore the narrow streets lined with many shops like boutique shops, art galleries, and stylish eateries. Enjoy a meal at one of the rooftop restaurants with stunning views of the surrounding ruins and greenery.