Feb 17, 2025, 10:36 AM IST
Here are some of the best plants for your living room and bedroom according to feng shui and astrology.
A symbol of prosperity and good luck, the money tree has become a popular houseplant and one of the best housewarming gifts.
If you're looking to add a pop of color to your space, orchids are the best way to go. Plus, they fit easily on nightstands or windowsills.
This low-maintenance beauty originated from the South American tropics. While it thrives in this type of climate, it has a high transpiration rate that can help humidify the air and promote better airflow.
Native to humid forests and swamps, the Boston fern has been a popular houseplant since Victorian times. Also known as sword fern, it features drooping feather-shaped leaves that make for a perfect hanging plant.
The snake plant's bold, sword-like foliage is an eye-catching addition to any bedroom. Also called sansevieria, it's been a popular houseplant for decades.
Another plant that thrives on neglect, most aglaonema (a.k.a Chinese evergreen) can survive low-light conditions. Depending on which variation you choose, the strappy leaves may have hints of red or silver. Keep the soil moist by misting regularly.
Whether draping over your nightstand or from a hanging planter, English ivy is a great choice for the bedroom, as this trailing plant is known to release oxygen and absorb indoor air pollutants like formaldehyde and ammonia.
If you don't have the greenest of thumbs, pothos is the answer! This hardy plant has glossy, trailing vines that drape perfectly over dressers, shelves or hanging planters.