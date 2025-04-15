Apr 15, 2025, 10:12 AM IST

Bengali New Year 2025: 8 Bengali dishes every food lover needs to try

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight Bengali dishes that you should must try once as you will love them.

This is a staple in Bengali cuisine, with various preparations depending on the fish used. It's often cooked in a mustard-based gravy with aromatic spices.

Macher Jhol (Fish Curry)

A popular vegetarian dish made with a variety of vegetables, including potatoes, cauliflower, and eggplant, cooked in a unique gravy with a sweet and savoury flavour.

Shukto

A deep-fried, puffy flatbread made from all-purpose flour, often served with a side of Cholar Dal. 

Luchi

A curry made with chickpeas and a variety of spices and herbs, often enjoyed with Luchi. 

Cholar Dal

Hilsa fish steamed in a flavourful mustard sauce and spices.

Bhapa Ilish

A potato curry with a rich and flavourful gravy, often eaten with Luchi or rice. 

Alur Dom

A spicy mutton curry cooked with onions, tomatoes, and aromatic spices. 

Kosha Mangsho

A sweet yogurt dessert, often made with milk, sugar, and a little bit of curd.

Mishti Doi

