Here is a list of eight Bengali dishes that you should must try once as you will love them.
This is a staple in Bengali cuisine, with various preparations depending on the fish used. It's often cooked in a mustard-based gravy with aromatic spices.
A popular vegetarian dish made with a variety of vegetables, including potatoes, cauliflower, and eggplant, cooked in a unique gravy with a sweet and savoury flavour.
A deep-fried, puffy flatbread made from all-purpose flour, often served with a side of Cholar Dal.
A curry made with chickpeas and a variety of spices and herbs, often enjoyed with Luchi.
Hilsa fish steamed in a flavourful mustard sauce and spices.
A potato curry with a rich and flavourful gravy, often eaten with Luchi or rice.
A spicy mutton curry cooked with onions, tomatoes, and aromatic spices.
A sweet yogurt dessert, often made with milk, sugar, and a little bit of curd.