8 baby boy names inspired by beautiful Indian flowers
Searching for a name that has a connection to nature, is unique, and has meaning? Indian flowers are an amazing source of poetic inspiration. These 8 baby boy names are based on lovely Indian flowers.
Inspired by the lotus, Kamal represents spiritual development and purity. It's a classic name that combines tradition with a calm, contemporary atmosphere.
Kamal
Pushkar, which comes from the sacred blue lotus, has a heavenly and serene quality that makes it ideal for a grounded yet fashionable Gen Z baby boy name.
Pushkar
Neeraj, which means "born from water" or "lotus," is a lovely name that shows calmness, beauty, and a casual Gen Z vibe.
Neeraj
With its poetic touch, Parijat, which is connected with the heavenly night-flowering jasmine, is perfect for a thoughtful and creative child.
Parijat
Indivar is an unusual name that was inspired by the blue lotus. It has a regal and mysterious charm that fits a boy with depth and quiet strength.
Indivar
Rajanigandha (tuberose) is an affecting floral choice that displays style and aroma. Modern twists are provided by abbreviated versions such as "Rajan" or "Gandha."
Rajanigandha
This name, which was inspired by the fragrant Bakul flower, brings up feelings of tenderness and charm, making it ideal for a boy with a fresh personality.
Bakul
Originating from the jasmine flower known as "Mallika," Mallik offers a delicate, sophisticated tone with deep cultural roots and a minimalist appeal that appeals to Generation Z.
Mallik
